Universal Logistics announces preliminary results of its tender offer
Jun. 17, 2022 9:21 AM ETUniversal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) has announced the preliminary results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer to repurchase up to 100,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.
- In accordance with the terms, the Co. expects to acquire 164,189 shares at a final purchase price of $28/share, for an aggregate purchase price of ~$4.6M.
- These shares represent ~0.62% of the Co.'s issued and outstanding shares as of May 12, 2022.
- The total amount of shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer includes the Co.'s right to increase the tender offer by up to two percent of the Co.'s outstanding shares and also includes a total of 5,000 shares tendered by Mr. H.E. "Scott" Wolfe, a director of the Co.
- The Co. may purchase additional shares in the future in the open market.