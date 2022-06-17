Amerant Bancorp extends exchange offer for its 4.250% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032
Jun. 17, 2022 9:22 AM ETAmerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) extends the offer to exchange up to $30M aggregate principal amount of outstanding unregistered 4.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 for new notes till June 21, 2022 in order to allow additional holders to tender in the exchange offer.
- The old notes were issued on March 9, 2022.
- As of June 16, 2022, $15,250,000 in principal amount of the outstanding old notes, representing 51% of the amount of old notes , had been validly tendered in exchange for an equal aggregate principal amount of the new notes.