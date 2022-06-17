ToughBuilt Industries stock plunges after pricing $6M equity offering

Jun. 17, 2022 9:22 AM ETToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT), TBLTU, TBLTWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares plunged ~49% pre-market after the home improvement/construction products firm priced its $6M public offering of shares and warrants.
  • The company is offering 3,157,895 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with warrants to purchase up to 3,157,895 shares of its common stock at $1.90 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant.
  • The warrants are exercisable upon issuance at $1.90/share and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
  • Gross proceeds to the company from the offering are expected to be ~$6M. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, and the repurchase of certain existing warrants.
  • Offering is expected to close around June 22, 2022.
