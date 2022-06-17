Market slide offers 'generational opportunity,' buy FAANGs and NVIDIA - Defiance ETFs

Fund manager Sylvia Jablonski said Friday that the recent drop in the stock market has given investors with a long time horizon "a great generational opportunity" to purchase high-growth stocks relatively cheaply.

"This is going to end up being noise when you look back on it," the chief investment officer for Defiance ETFs told CNBC. "In the short term, though, it's painful, it feels terrible and we have to ride it out."

In this environment, Jablonski highlighted the opportunity to buy big-name tech stocks, like Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL). She also highlighted NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a potential buying opportunity, given the ongoing demand for semiconductors.

The fund manager estimated that any investor looking to make decent returns should have an outlook of at least "a year or two," as uncertainty about inflation and a potential recession will likely lead to "range-bound volatility" for the near future.

While she was unwilling to call current market levels a clear bottom, Jablonski still suggested that investors should start picking up targeted names.

"I think there is enough carnage here for me to be pretty interested," she said. "I'm okay buying here. I'm certainly okay buying the FAANGs."

For a similarly bullish long-term view, see why billionaire Ron Baron sees the recent selloff as a "huge monstrous" buying opportunity.