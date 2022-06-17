LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) is a cut above its contemporaries in luxury retail, according to Morgan Stanley.

“The desirability of LVMH's key brands remain high,” Equity Analyst Edouard Aubin wrote to clients on Friday. “This should allow LVMH to continue to gain market share in the luxury space. We see the discount relative to other high-quality global consumer names as excessive.”

He noted the company’s Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, and Selective Retailing divisions have all come to outperform in their respective markets with each acquiring significant market share in recent years. For example, the French conglomerate’s share of the champagne market popped from 36% in 2010 to 46% in 2021, per the bank’s estimates.

According to Aubin, these types of market share trends are only continuing. Price increases are also expected to be absorbed by consumers as its higher income clientele are likely less impacted by inflationary issues.

To be sure, Aubin advised that there are downside risks related to duty free sales and inroads to the Chinese market besieged by lockdowns.

For example, Hennessy was cited as having lost share in China steadily for years. As China is the largest market for cognac in the world, the steep decline in the market is a no small issue for the spirits division. Similarly, Sephora was cited as encountering headwinds as lockdowns effectively shut off sales in department stores in China just as competition has picked up.

“A slowdown in Chinese consumer spending remains the biggest risk for LVMH and peers,” Aubin advised.

However, this is not the base case for Morgan Stanley. Overall, Aubin suggested strong execution and relaxing restrictions in China over the course of the coming year should continue to support a growth story for LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF).

“Luxury Goods is one of the only sectors where growth can create a problem for market participants, as growth can lead to loss of cachet and desirability,” Aubin concluded. “The temptation to raise profitability at the expense of the long-term brand equity is very high, but the strategy requires consistency. LVMH has mastered this art, in our view.”

He assigned a €835 price target to shares with a “Buy” rating, expecting its key brands like Louis Vuitton to continue to lead luxury trends. Shares gained sharply shortly before Friday's market open following the bullish forecasts from Morgan Stanley.

Goldman Sachs recently offered a less optimistic view of luxury retail trends.