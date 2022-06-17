TELUS deploys 3500 MHz 5G spectrum for Canada’s digital economy
Jun. 17, 2022 9:39 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TELUS (NYSE:TU) is deploying new 3500 MHz spectrum on its next-generation 5G wireless network.
- This would further support the country’s economic growth and competitiveness, bringing enhanced capacity, low latency and even faster speeds in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria, as part of its larger $220B investment in network infrastructure and operations in Canada since 2000.
- As company deploys new spectrum through 2022 and 2023, more regions will gain access to its increasingly responsive network and faster speeds enabling the next wave of 5G capability, driving further innovation and growth within Canada’s digital economy.