Snap testing Snapchat Plus subscription product - report

Jun. 17, 2022 9:48 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is testing a paid subscription product called Snapchat Plus, The Verge reports.
  • As with other subscription social media, notably Twitter Blue (TWTR), the offering looks to provide a few extra features for Snapchatters - in this case, Snap's exploring "the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers."
  • The report notes app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi seeing what may be placeholder prices of €4.59 per month or €45.99 per year for a service that would initially offer such features as badge display and special Snapchat icons, the ability to view who rewatches a user's stories, and the chance to pin one friend as a "#1 BFF."
  • It's not quite been a month since Snap issued a warning that tanked its stock (and many others in the market) - pointing to revenue challenges from iOS privacy issues and saying macro deterioration would send second-quarter EBITDA and revenue below its recent low-end guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.