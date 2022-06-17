Snap testing Snapchat Plus subscription product - report
Jun. 17, 2022 9:48 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is testing a paid subscription product called Snapchat Plus, The Verge reports.
- As with other subscription social media, notably Twitter Blue (TWTR), the offering looks to provide a few extra features for Snapchatters - in this case, Snap's exploring "the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers."
- The report notes app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi seeing what may be placeholder prices of €4.59 per month or €45.99 per year for a service that would initially offer such features as badge display and special Snapchat icons, the ability to view who rewatches a user's stories, and the chance to pin one friend as a "#1 BFF."
- It's not quite been a month since Snap issued a warning that tanked its stock (and many others in the market) - pointing to revenue challenges from iOS privacy issues and saying macro deterioration would send second-quarter EBITDA and revenue below its recent low-end guidance.