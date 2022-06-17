Welbilt ticks higher after European antitrust regulator approves Ali Group sale
Jun. 17, 2022 9:50 AM ETWelbilt, Inc. (WBT)PNRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) ticked up 0.8% after the European Commission conditionally approved the company's sale to Ali Group, according to a statement on the regulator's website.
- The approval comes after Pentair (PNR) agreed to acquire Manitowoc a leading provider of commercial ice makers owned by Welbilt (WBT) for $1.6B in March. The sale was expected to help appease antitrust regulators concerns.
- Although the EC conditionally approved the sale, the deal still awaits approval from the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority.
- Welbilt announced in late September that it planned to sell its Manitowoc Ice brand to allay antitrust concerns of the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the company's $3.5B sale to Ali Group.