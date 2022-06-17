Titan International to supply Deere with wheels, tires

Jun. 17, 2022

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) +1.7% in early trading on Friday on news it entered into a long-term agreement to supply Deere (DE) with wheels and tires manufactured in Titan's North American and South American plants.

The agreement took effect June 1 and expires in April 2025; financial terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this week, Titan International (TWI) issued upbeat full-year forecast, seeing sales of ~$2.2B and adjusted EBITDA of $225M-$240M, which the company said would be the best performance in its history.

