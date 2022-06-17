Codexis rises 8% on publication of research for protein modification
Jun. 17, 2022 9:52 AM ETCodexis, Inc. (CDXS), MRKBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) along with Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced the development of a suite of enzymes and their application for site-selective synthesis of insulin bioconjugates.
- The data were published in journal Science.
- The publication describes the development and optimization of enzymes using Codexis’ CodeEvolver technology platform. Each enzyme had unique specificity and was evaluated for its ability to modify insulin, the company said.
- "The ability to specifically target chemical moieties along a peptide chain provides wide-ranging possibilities for future protein modification,” said Ania Fryszkowska, corresponding author on the publication.
- "Our ongoing agreement with Merck has produced multiple scientific breakthroughs in the enzyme engineering field," said John Nicols, Codexis’ CEO.