Diageo (NYSE:DEO) should bounce back strongly from its recent downturn, according to Credit Suisse.

The Swiss bank indicated that while sales of its beer and spirits are not completely immune to recessionary risks, the industry is quite resilient in market downturns. Additionally, firms like Diageo have upped their defensive characteristics since 2009, protecting against further downside risk as market conditions deteriorate.

“Diageo’s de-rating [year to date] despite the earnings upgrade offers an attractive opportunity to buy a best-in-class compounder with decent visibility on earnings in the current context, limited input cost pressure relative to the rest of [fast moving consumer goods] and a strong balance sheet,” Credit Suisse analyst Olivier Nicolai wrote to clients.

He added that weakness in GBP adds a tailwind to sales given the Guinness-parent’s outsized exposure to ex-UK markets.

“Diageo is the best name leveraged to GBP weakness across Consumer Staples,” Nicolai concluded. “While management guided for a negative FX impact on sales and profit in the second half of 2022, we expect a positive impact leading to £15m tailwind at EBIT level.”

As such, he anticipates a stronger than expected report to come in July, allowing for continued outperformance into the latter half of the year. He assigned a “Buy” rating and a $236.90 price target to the stock.

Shares rose about 1.6% shortly after Friday’s market open.

