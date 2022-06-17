Leading indicators fall for second month in May, as expected
- May Leading Indicators: -0.4% to vs. -0.4% expected and -0.3% prior.
- Conference Board Coincident Economic Index for the U.S.: +0.2% to 108.8 vs.+0.4%.
- "The US LEI fell again in May, fueled by tumbling stock prices, a slowdown in housing construction, and gloomier consumer expectations," said Ataman Ozildirim, senior director of Economic Research at the Conference Board. "The index is still near a historic high, but the US LEI suggests weaker economic activity is likely in the near term— and tighter monetary policy is poised to dampen economic growth even further."
- Earlier this week, top Fed officials said they expect key rate to top 3% in 2022, with more hikes in 2023