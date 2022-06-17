Struggling cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital is considering engaging in asset sales among other solutions for its investors and lenders after its wagers turned sour from a broad risk-off environment, the firm's founders said in an interview Friday, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

“We have always been believers in crypto and we still are,” said Three Arrows Co-Founder Kyle Davies, as quoted by the WSJ. “We are committed to working things out and finding an equitable solution for all our constituent.”

Meanwhile, the multi-billion dollar investment firm is looking to reach a deal with creditors in an effort to expand its time horizon on working out a plan, Davies told the WSJ.

To shed some light on its heavy losses, Three Arrows earlier this year took part in a $1B token sale by Luna Foundation Guard, started by Do Kwon, the creator of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUST (UST-USD), which ended up collapsing in May, along with its sister token Luna (LUNA-USD), after losing its peg to the U.S. dollar, wiping out billions in value. The funds went toward a bitcoin-denominated reserve for TerraUST to help maintain its dollar peg. Consequently, Three Arrows' $200M investment in Luna ultimately became worthless, Davies explained to the WSJ.

“The Terra-Luna situation caught us very much off guard,” Davies said, as quoted by the WSJ, adding that the fund was able to withstand the losses in Luna. However, the recent selloffs in cryptos like bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) created more issues for the Dubai-based fund, he said.

Amid crypto winter, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down nearly 25% just in the past five sessions and -65% from its peak in November 2021. Likewise, ether (ETH-USD) is off over 25% in the past five weeks and -75% from its November peak. Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin is slipping around 1% to $20.8K and ether (ETH-USD) is roughly flat at $1.09K.

