Sesen Bio no longer seeks reverse stock split as route to regain compliance with Nasdaq

Jun. 17, 2022 10:04 AM ETSesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) +18.2% stated Friday that it doesn't plan to effect a reverse stock split of its shares and hence has removed the proposal for split from the agenda of its annual shareholders' meeting to be held on June 22, 2022.
  • The clinical-stage biotech company said "it is confident in its ability to maximize shareholder value without effecting a reverse stock split at this time and will continue to monitor the situation and will consider options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price as needed."
  • The company's plan of reverse stock split was first disclosed in company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022.
  • Earlier: Sesen Bio gains on plans to explore strategic options including a sale
