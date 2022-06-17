Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -2.6% in Friday's trading after announcing it will raise gasoline and diesel prices starting tomorrow, which prompted President Bolsonaro to say the company's move could "plunge Brazil into chaos."

The company said it will raise gasoline prices at its refineries by 5.2% to 4.06 reais/liter ($0.79) in the first price change since March, and diesel prices by 14% to 5.61 reais/liter ($1.10) in the first adjustment since May.

Petrobras (PBR) "may plunge Brazil into chaos," Bolsonaro said in response to the price increases, and the company's management and board members "know very well what happened when truckers went on strike in 2018, with the nefarious consequences for Brazil's economy and the life of our people."

Bolsonaro's government has exerted strong pressure on Petrobras (PBR) to hold the line on prices, including the recent removal of CEO José Mauro Coelho after only a few weeks on the job.