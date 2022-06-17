Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) will start charging a new fee, effective July 1, 2022, for creating certain Supers and real estate mortgage conduit securities ("REMIC") that have Freddie Mac Uniform mortgage-backed securities collateral underlying the Supers and REMIC securities, the government-sponsored enterprise said.

A fee of 50 basis points will apply only to the portion of the Supers and REMICs that are Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) UMBS collateral. It's a one-time fee applying to Freddie Mac UMBS collateral that has never incurred such a commingling fee from Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) in the past.

Fannie said the fee is designed to align with the cost of required capital for Fannie Mae guarantees of Freddie Mac UMBS collateral under the Enterprise Regulatory Capital Framework.

Given the effect of elevated inflation and rising mortgage rates, the Structured Finance Association is urging Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) to delay and reconsider the impact of the fee on borrowing costs before the July 1 implementation date.

"While the fee has not yet been implemented, this additional charge appears to undermine the purposes of the UMBS, which risks impairing the fungibility of that security and the liquidity of the broader TBA market, thereby negatively impacting borrowers," the association said in an emailed statement.

As of April 30, Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) maximum guaranty exposure to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) collateral that was included in outstanding Fannie Mae resecuritization was $241.4B. Fannie's guaranty book of business rose 3.0% in April to $4.06T.