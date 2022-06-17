Telus deploys 3500 MHz airwaves to boost 5G
Jun. 17, 2022
- Canadian telecom Telus (NYSE:TU) is deploying new 3500 MHz 5G wireless spectrum on its network, becoming the latest to implement the midband spectrum for 5G improvements.
- The company is targeting improvements in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria, Canada.
- "As Telus continues to deploy its new spectrum through 2022 and 2023, more regions will gain access to its increasingly responsive network and faster speeds enabling the next wave of 5G capability, driving further innovation and growth within Canada’s digital economy," the company says.
- Adding midband spectrum to 5G networks promises enhanced network capacity, lower latency and faster speeds.
- Telus says it plans to invest an additional C$70 billion across the country in infrastructure, operations and spectrum through 2026.
- Rival Rogers (RCI) has begun to deploy its own 5G spectrum in British Columbia and will continue targeting urban centers of Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.