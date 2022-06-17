Cathie Wood is set to face another copycat ETF despite dismal performance

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, is set to have another copycat competitor, with the launch of the AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) due late next week.

Like Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), AOTG will also be an actively managed fund with a 0.75% expense ratio. (ARKK features a similar expense ratio.)

According to its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, AOTG will invest in “securities that have high growth potential based on a business model that includes low marginal costs in developing or delivering products and services.”

AOTG plans to come to market at a time when innovation and high growth names have been crushed by a quickly rising interest rate environment. Year-to-date Wood’s ARKK has traded lower by 61.4%. Moreover, the ETF is also off its record high of $159.70 a share, falling to $37.90 a share. This slide equates to a roughly 75% loss of value.

However, John Tinsman, founder of AOT Invest LLC sees the launch of AOTG to be timely. Tinsman told Bloomberg: “We’ve seen valuations come down in growth significantly.”

Moreover, the founder added that the ETFs holdings are both profitable and will have low levels of debt, denoting that the holdings won’t need to borrow as much as we head into a higher interest rate phase.

In relation to ARKK, Tinsman told Bloomberg that AOTG will be more disciplined when analyzing the price and profitability of a position. “We’re taking a bit more of a traditional stance on the valuations of the companies, but also providing a lot of the same sauce that’s in the Cathie Wood funds.”

While AOTG will join ARKK in taking long positions in innovation-focused names, the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) takes the bearish view. Instead, the fund delivers investors the opposite side to ARKK’s moves. In 2022, SARK has trended well into the green by 88.7%.

In related ARKK news, Wood put an aggressive target on ZM to reach a stock price of $1,500 by 2026.