Pebblebrook Hotel stock slides as RevPAR, occupancy tick down in May

Jun. 17, 2022 10:44 AM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Towels on bed in hotel room

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) shares are dipping nearly 3% in Friday morning trading, as its operating metrics softened a bit in May vs. April, though business transient travel increased.
  • For instance, its occupancy rate was 66% in May compared with 68% in April given "typical seasonal shifts in leisure travel demand following the high demand spring break travel season," the hotel REIT said.
  • The average daily rate of $311 in May drifted down from $318 in the previous month.
  • Revenue per room of $207 in May compared with $216 in April.
  • Hotel EBITDA for May was $43.1M vs. $46.6M in April.
  • Previously, (May 23) Pebblebrook Hotel occupancy rate rose to highest since pandemic started.
