Lennar Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 17, 2022 10:53 AM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)LEN.BBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.96 (+34.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.12B (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.