Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares bounced back from deep drawdowns of late as the cruise operator eyes onboard gaming alongside MGM Resorts International (MGM).

Shares of the world’s largest cruise operator rose over 3% shortly after Friday’s open before moderating gains. The move upward represents a rebound from steep selling pressure into technically oversold territory in recent weeks. The stock has slid over 40% in the past month.

Aside from a technical bounce, the cruise line indicated it has inked a new agreement with MGM Resorts’ (MGM) iGaming subsidiary BetMGM.

The new mobile-focused gaming initiative will be rolled out across more than 50 ships in the US over the course of the coming months. Cash-based sports betting will also be offered aboard US-branded ships with marketing and promotions to be jointly pursued.

"We're very proud to be able to deliver the excitement and engagement of sports betting and iGaming to our guests through our partnership with BetMGM.” Marty Goldman, SVP Global Casino Operations for Carnival Corporation. “Our two leading global hospitality organizations will provide a wide array of immersive digital content as a complement to our exceptional shipboard casinos."

Both Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean stock also rose on Friday. MGM stock, meanwhile, declined as an early gain evaporated in the first few hours of trading.

