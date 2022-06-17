Iron ore futures on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange posted a sixth straight decline on Friday, marking its steepest weekly drop in four months, as Chinese steel mills cut production due to weakening profits and demand prospects.

According to Reuters, the most-traded Dalian iron ore (SCO:COM) for September delivery ended daytime trading -5.9% at 821.50 yuan/metric ton ($122.64) after falling as low as 815.50 yuan, the lowest since May 26.

On the Singapore exchange, the front-month July contract recently was -5.4% at $121.15/metric ton, its seventh straight decline.

Benchmark 62%-grade iron ore's spot price (TIOC:COM) in China fell for a fifth straight day to a three-week low of $132/ton on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The big three global iron ore producers are all indicated sharply lower: (NYSE:RIO) -5.2%, (NYSE:BHP) -4.2%, (NYSE:VALE) -4.1%.

"In recent weeks, an increasing number of mills in the steelmaking hub of Tangshan are opting to undertake maintenance and cut output amid weak margins," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes told Reuters.

Reflecting the weak demand, China's steel inventory has increased this week by 316K tons to ~22.2M tons, according to Sinosteel analysts.

