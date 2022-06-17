Passenger car registration down 11.2% in May, marks eleventh consecutive month of decline
Jun. 17, 2022 11:19 AM ETF, VWAGY, STLA, RNSDF, TM, DDAIF, TSLABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA54 Comments
- According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), EU passenger car registrations in May 2022 fell by 11.2% to 791,546 units, marking the eleventh consecutive month of decline.
- From January to May 2022, total registrations of new passenger cars in the EU were 13.7% lower compared to the same period last year.
- Passenger car registrations: -14.4% first four months of 2022; -20.6% in April
- Italy saw the steepest decline (-15.1%), followed by Spain (‑10.9%), Germany (-10.2%) and France (-10.1%).
- Fuel types of new cars: battery electric 7.5%, hybrid 19.3%, petrol 41.8% market share in Q2 2021.
- Among passenger car major tickers include: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) slipped 36% over the last six months; Stellantis (STLA) fell 30% in six months, while Renault (OTC:RNSDF) was down 15%. Toyota (TM) too fell 17%, and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) was down 20.3%; Ford (F) had the largest dip of 43%
- Related news from months back: 'European Union commercial vehicle sales slipped 27.1% in April'