Passenger car registration down 11.2% in May, marks eleventh consecutive month of decline

Jun. 17, 2022 11:19 AM ETF, VWAGY, STLA, RNSDF, TM, DDAIF, TSLABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA54 Comments

  • From January to May 2022, total registrations of new passenger cars in the EU were 13.7% lower compared to the same period last year.
  • Passenger car registrations: -14.4% first four months of 2022; -20.6% in April
  • Italy saw the steepest decline (-15.1%), followed by Spain (‑10.9%), Germany (-10.2%) and France (-10.1%).
  • Fuel types of new cars: battery electric 7.5%, hybrid 19.3%, petrol 41.8% market share in Q2 2021.
  • Among passenger car major tickers include: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) slipped 36% over the last six months; Stellantis (STLA) fell 30% in six months, while Renault (OTC:RNSDF) was down 15%. Toyota (TM) too fell 17%, and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) was down 20.3%; Ford (F) had the largest dip of 43%
  • Related news from months back: 'European Union commercial vehicle sales slipped 27.1% in April'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.