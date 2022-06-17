Ferguson gains after report of takeover speculation
Jun. 17, 2022 11:20 AM ETFerguson plc (FERG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Ferguson Plc (NYSE:FERG) rose 3.8% after a report that the US-UK listed building supplies is speculated to be involved in some potential corporate transaction.
- Some people following the matter have heard speculation that Ferguson is "in play" and may have interest from a possible buyer, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. It's possible that the potential buyer may be based in the U.S.
- The report also highlighted that Ferguson (FERG) is currently repurchasing its shares, which may mean that the company hasn't received any real offer.
- Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy appeared on Cramer's "Mad Money" show on CNBC on Thursday evening.
- Ferguson released its Q3 results on Tuesday.