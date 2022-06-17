Moderna updated COVID-19 shot under rolling review in Europe
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday that it started a rolling review of a variant adapted version of the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.
- The vaccine candidate is designed to target two versions of the virus, the original strain, and the Omicron variant. Initially, the review will focus on lab studies and data related to the manufacturing of the vaccine.
- The rolling review allows the regulator to access data from the company as they become available, allowing the EU member states to have faster access to updated vaccines.
- On Wednesday, the EMA said it had started a rolling review of a variant-adapted version of the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine.
- Early this month, Moderna (MRNA) said its Omicron-containing bivalent COVID booster candidate outperformed the original booster shot.