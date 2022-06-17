Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is the leading gainer in the S&P 500 Index out of the consumer sector.

The stock has also seen a surge of options volume over the past week as interest has picked up once again on the cosmetics seller.

In a recent breakdown, Seeking Alpha Vladimir Dimitrov warned that EL is trading more like a consumer discretionary stock than a consumer staples stock, which has led to a premium valuation that exceeds even what the industry-leading margins may warrant.

Along that same line of thought, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on EL is stuck at Hold due largely to a F grade for valuation.

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) rose 2.30% in morning trading to $238.49 vs. the 52-week trading range of $225.39 to $374.20.

Dig into the Estee Lauder financials.