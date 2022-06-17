Estee Lauder outperforms as investor interest stays high

Jun. 17, 2022 11:24 AM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business arrow increase of success graph and growth stock market earnings financial on profit income background with diagram chart investment.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is the leading gainer in the S&P 500 Index out of the consumer sector.

The stock has also seen a surge of options volume over the past week as interest has picked up once again on the cosmetics seller.

In a recent breakdown, Seeking Alpha Vladimir Dimitrov warned that EL is trading more like a consumer discretionary stock than a consumer staples stock, which has led to a premium valuation that exceeds even what the industry-leading margins may warrant.

Along that same line of thought, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on EL is stuck at Hold due largely to a F grade for valuation.

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) rose 2.30% in morning trading to $238.49 vs. the 52-week trading range of $225.39 to $374.20.

Dig into the Estee Lauder financials.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.