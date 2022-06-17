UnitedHealth unit in buyout deal to acquire U.K. health-tech firm EMIS
Jun. 17, 2022 11:44 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- An affiliate of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has agreed to acquire U.K. health-technology company EMIS Group plc in an all-cash deal valued at nearly £1.24B ($1.51B), the companies announced on Friday.
- Per the terms, Bordeaux UK Holdings II Limited, a unit of UnitedHealth’s (UNH) Optum business in the U.K., has offered 1,925 pence in cash for each share of the U.K.-listed healthcare-software provider. The purchase price represents about a 49% premium to EMIS’s closing price on Thursday.
- "We believe this combination will have the resources and expertise to enable us to better support the NHS and clinicians through technology innovations,” EMIS’s Chief Executive Andy Thorburn said.
