Stablecoins could pose risks to investors, financial system, Fed says in report
Jun. 17, 2022 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Stablecoins that aren't backed by safe and sufficiently liquid assets and aren't subject to appropriate regulatory standards can "create risks to investors and potentially to the financial system, including susceptibility to potentially destabilizing runs," the Federal Reserve said in its semi-annual Monetary Policy report to Congress.
- Lack of transparency regarding the riskiness and liquidity of assets backing stablecoins could exacerbate such vulnerabilities, the central bank said.
- It also pointed out that "using stablecoins to meet margin requirements for levered trading in other cryptocurrencies may amplify that volatility in demand for stablecoins and heighten redemption risks."
- The value of stablecoins has grown rapidly over the past year to more than $180B in March 2022 and the sector remains highly concentrated in three — Tether (USDT-USD), USD Coin (USDC-USD), and Binance USD (BNB-USD). "The collapse in the value of certain stablecoins and recent strains experienced in markets for other digital assets demonstrate the fragility of such structures."
- In November, the President's Working Group on Financial Markets urged Congress to enact legislation to ensure that stablecoin is subject to regulation
- Other vulnerabilities to the U.S. financial system include volatile commodity markets, money market funds, and cyber risks