Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX buys Canadian crypto trading platform to expand global footprint

Jun. 17, 2022 11:59 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

House Financial Services Committee Examines Digital Assets

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

  • Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading on Friday has acquired Bitvo, a Crypto-focused registered dealer, in an effort to further expand its global footprint while complying with regulations.
  • Founded in 2008, Alberta, Canada-based Bitvo is a crypto trading platform. Since its a restricted dealer, Bitvo has the ability to offer crypto trading services across all provinces and territories in Canada.
  • Upon closing of the acquisition expected in Q3, Bitvo will likely be integrated into the FTX global team serving the Canadian market, the company said.
  • "Our expansion into Canada is another step in proactively working with cryptocurrency regulators in different geographies across the globe," said FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Towards the end of May, FTX said to be on the hunt for brokerage start-ups.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.