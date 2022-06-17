Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX buys Canadian crypto trading platform to expand global footprint
Jun. 17, 2022 11:59 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading on Friday has acquired Bitvo, a Crypto-focused registered dealer, in an effort to further expand its global footprint while complying with regulations.
- Founded in 2008, Alberta, Canada-based Bitvo is a crypto trading platform. Since its a restricted dealer, Bitvo has the ability to offer crypto trading services across all provinces and territories in Canada.
- Upon closing of the acquisition expected in Q3, Bitvo will likely be integrated into the FTX global team serving the Canadian market, the company said.
- "Our expansion into Canada is another step in proactively working with cryptocurrency regulators in different geographies across the globe," said FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Towards the end of May, FTX said to be on the hunt for brokerage start-ups.