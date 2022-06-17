Financial system is strong, but vulnerabilities remain, Fed says in report

Overall, the financial position of many U.S. households has continued to improve since December, but household credit growth "has been almost exclusively among prime-rated borrowers," the the Federal Reserve said in its semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress.

"Nonetheless, some households remained financially strained and vulnerable to adverse shocks during this period of heightened uncertainty," the central bank said.

Some other highlights from the report:

Vulnerabilities from financial-sector leverage remain well within their historical range.

"Funding risks at domestic banks and broker-dealers are low, but structural vulnerabilities persist at some money market funds ("MMFs"), bond funds, and stablecoins."

MMFs remain a "structural vulnerability due to their susceptibility to runs." The SEC has proposed reforms to MMFs that are designed to make them more resilient to redemptions.

Elevated market volatility, particularly in commodity markets, caused central counterparties to make larger margin calls. To date, clearing members have been able to meet them.

Its survey of market contacts pointed to several important risks to financial stability, including spillover of stresses in Europe or in emerging markets related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine; and higher or more persistent inflation and greater-than-expected increases in interest rates that could affect domestic economic activity, asset prices, credit quality, and financial conditions in general.

Concerns over cyber risk have also risen, prompting U.S. government agencies and their private-sector partners to step up efforts to protect the financial system and other critical infrastructure. "These risks, if realized, could interact with financial vulnerabilities and pose additional risks to the U.S. financial system."

As a result of the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia led to surging prices and increased volatility in agriculture, energy, and metal markets. Trading in those markets involve an array of financial intermediaries and infrastructures.

"Stresses in financial markets linked to commodities could disrupt the efficient production, processing, and transportation of commodities by interfering with the ability of commodity producers, consumers, and traders to hedge risks."

As well, stresses from liquidity and credit risks can affect financial institutions active in the commodity markets. "To date, however, financial market stresses do not appear to have exacerbated the negative effects on broader economic activity or created substantial pressure on key financial intermediaries, including banks."

The report also discussed stablecoins' potential risks to the financial system.