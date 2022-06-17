Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) has entered into a warrant exercise letter agreement with special-purpose acquisition company Seaport Global (SGII).

In the deal, Seaport or its affiliate will exercise 1M private placement warrants at $11.50 per share.

That means Redbox would receive $11.5 million in cash, but wouldn't receive any proceeds from the sale of underlying shares. And Seaport's move may dent bullish investors' hopes that insiders hold on to their stock after a hefty run higher.

Those warrants were underwater immediately after the SPAC deal, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter notes, so a stellar meme-driven run in Redbox has provided the opportunity for warrant holders to cash them out.

Redbox stock (RDBX) is down 13.2% Friday, pulling back after a massive one-month gain of 287%. Volume is low compared to the recent trading surge, at 5.7 million shares as of noon, vs. a recent full-day average of 21.1 million shares.

Meanwhile it's another wrinkle in Redbox's deal to be acquired from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE), itself up 2.1% Friday. Pursuant to CSSE's acquisition deal, Redbox stockholders are set to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.087 of a share of CSSE class A common stock per Redbox share.

At Friday's midday prices, that implies a per-share value for Redbox (RDBX) of 52 cents a share, while Redbox stock is currently trading at $10.15 per share.

Short interest in Redbox nearly quadrupled in the two months leading to the end of May, with a reported 4.1 million shares short (just under 38% of the float). Redbox had about 12.6 million shares outstanding at last report, but implied shares outstanding (assuming conversion of subsidiary equity into common shares) reaches to 45.4 million.

Pachter actually expects Redbox to be profitable next quarter, amid an improved movie release schedule, but given the company was headed for insolvency when Chicken Soup for the Soul stepped in with its deal, "the meme investors are wrong on this one."

Redbox (RDBX) made a significant single-day move on Monday amid a surge in investing-forum chatter.