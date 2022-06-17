Canada's natural resources minister said on Thursday the government is in talks with Germany to resolve an issue with a Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) turbine for Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline that was sent to Canada for maintenance, Reuters reported.

The capacity of Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 1 pipeline to supply gas to Europe is partly constrained as sanctions on Russia make it impossible for Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) to return the turbine being maintained in Canada, the companies said earlier this week.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) has cut the capacity along the pipeline to just 40% of normal levels in recent days, blaming the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SIEGY) in Canada.

Russia's government said more delays in repairs could lead to suspending all gas flows.

Italian Prime Minister Draghi said this week that Russia is lying when it claims the big drop in gas exports to Europe is caused by technical reasons.