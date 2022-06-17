B. Riley launches cautious coverage of Blink with neutral rating
Jun. 17, 2022 12:08 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- B. Riley has initiated coverage on EV charging equipment firm Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), rating it as neutral with a $15 price target.
- Analysts Christopher Souther and Ryan Pfingst see concerns with Blink's (BLNK) preferred ownership model, noting that "attempting to scale meaningful revenue from charging fees will be a challenge."
- They also expect low utilization rates to continue in the near term and lack of pricing power in the long term. However, the analysts highlighted the recent SemaConnect acquisition and strength in hardware sales as positives.
- B. Riley will be looking for a shift from the recurring revenue model and more transparency around utilization rates to become more positive on the stock. Additionally, larger companies will be better positioned to access the capital needed for building out EV charging infrastructure.
- B. Riley's rating is in contrast to SA's quant rating of sell and SA authors' rating of buy. The stock is at high risk of performing badly as it has inferior profitability and is overpriced when compared to other industrials stocks.
- BLNK shares are up 9% today, but have plunged 62% over the past year
- Take a look at the company's performance in first quarter