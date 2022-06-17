TikTok (BDNCE) said Friday that as part of efforts to better-secure the information of its users in the United States, it has completed the process of routing all of its U.S. traffic through Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) cloud technology infrastructure.

Albert Calamug, TikTok's head of U.S. security public policy, said in a statement that the China-based video-sharing company is still using data centers in the U.S. and Singapore for backup services. However, Calamug said TikTok expects to soon delete the private data of U.S. users from its own data centers and "fully pivot" toward using Oracle's (ORCL) cloud servers in the U.S.

TikTok (BDNCE) is said to have more than 1 billion users worldwide, and has come under scrutiny because of ties its parent company, ByteDance (BDNCE) has to the Chinese government. Those connections are among the reasons why TikTok (BDNCE) has been criticized for how it manages the data of American users, and why it is moving toward hosting such data with Oracle (ORCL) in the U.S.

TikTok (BDNCE) has also recently taken steps that have had a impact on the advertising plans of some of its rivals.