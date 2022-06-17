Meta faces suit claiming medical data leak to Facebook

Jun. 17, 2022 12:27 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments

Meta logo is shown on a device screen

Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has been sued in a case alleging that the company secretly sent medical data to its core Facebook unit.
  • A privacy class action filed Friday in California Northern District Court claims that Meta unlawfully intercepts protected health information when its trackers are installed on hospital websites and patient portals.
  • That tracking happens via its "Pixel" tool, which redirects that information, contravening not only federal and state laws but also Facebook's own terms of use, according to the lawsuit.
  • The suit's plaintiffs say they've identified more than 650 applicable medical provider websites from which Facebook has received patient data.
  • Recently in Meta Platforms litigation news, the District of Columbia sued CEO Mark Zuckerberg over issues linked to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.