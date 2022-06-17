Meta faces suit claiming medical data leak to Facebook
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has been sued in a case alleging that the company secretly sent medical data to its core Facebook unit.
- A privacy class action filed Friday in California Northern District Court claims that Meta unlawfully intercepts protected health information when its trackers are installed on hospital websites and patient portals.
- That tracking happens via its "Pixel" tool, which redirects that information, contravening not only federal and state laws but also Facebook's own terms of use, according to the lawsuit.
- The suit's plaintiffs say they've identified more than 650 applicable medical provider websites from which Facebook has received patient data.
- Recently in Meta Platforms litigation news, the District of Columbia sued CEO Mark Zuckerberg over issues linked to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.