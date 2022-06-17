Graphite Bio climbs as BMO initiates with $12 target
Jun. 17, 2022 12:47 PM ETGraphite Bio, Inc. (GRPH)LEGN, VERVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) traded sharply higher on Friday after BMO Capital Markets initiated its coverage with an Outperform rating and a $12 per share target, implying a premium of ~461% to the last close.
- The analyst Kostas Biliouris highlights the company’s gene-editing method noting that it is less vulnerable to errors compared to the first-gen approaches.
- Graphite (GRPH) has optimized the approach to achieve editing efficiency, ensuring the method leads to a therapeutic effect, the analyst added.
- “Taken together, Graphite’s platform is expected to be safer than existing approaches, while maintaining sufficiently high efficacy,” he wrote.
- In addition, Biliouris notes that the company’s lead program for sickle cell disease, unlike rival programs, directly corrects the mutation causing the disease, a process with higher potential to prevent organ damage.
