Starry Group +7% as initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

Jun. 17, 2022 12:55 PM ETSTRYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Cowen analyst Greg Williams initiated coverage of Starry Group Holdings (STRY) with an Outperform rating and $9 price target.
  • He believes patient investors will be rewarded by investing in Starry as the first larger public home broadband fixed wireless pure-play provider trading in the public markets.
  • The company's mmW fixed wireless broadband solution should effectively compete in dense metro markets and his proprietary "rooftop" and "market" models show the underlying economics are viable,
  • Starry Group's SA Quant Rating stands with a Sell, but is in contrast to Wall St. Analysts Rating of Hold (0 Very Bullish, 0 Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Starry Group shares were down around 52%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 51%.
  • Shares are currently up ~6.93% to $4.39 today.
