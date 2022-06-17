Active oil and gas drilling rigs in the U.S. added another 7 to 740, 57% above year-ago levels, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest weekly survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. increased by 4 to 584, while gas rigs climbed gained 3 to 154 and two rigs again were classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin remained unchanged at 344.

Bank of America's commodities team previously forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 76 in the first 20 weeks of the year.