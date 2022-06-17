Hot Stocks: ZIP rises on expanded stock repurchase; COF, AXP upgrades; DOW downgrade

Amid uncertain trading ahead of a three-day holiday weekend, a handful of stocks saw notable movement in midday trading, inspired by analysts' comments. Capital One Financial (COF) and American Express (AXP) rose on upgrades, while a downgrade put pressure on shares of Dow Inc. (DOW).

In other news, ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) received a boost after announcing an expanded stock repurchase program. Meanwhile, Seagen (SGEN) jumped on takeover chatter.

Gainers

The announcement of a new stock repurchase plan sparked buying in ZipRecruiter (ZIP). The company announced that it has authorized an increase in its buyback plan by $150M.

In addition, ZIP announced that it has reached an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs, worth $50M. The buyback news sent the stock higher by 14% in intraday trading.

Seagen (SGEN) also showed midday strength, jumping 16% on reports that it has become an acquisition target for Merck (MRK). According to a DJ report, discussions have been ongoing but a deal is not imminent.

A positive analyst comment gave a boost to credit card companies Capital One Financial (COF) and American Express (AXP). The firm upgraded both stocks to Outperform from Neutral.

The bullish take comes a day after data showed that credit card metrics remained strong in May, with an average charge-off rate of 2.44%. COF and AXP both rose nearly 4% on the latest upgrades.

Decliner

Dow Inc. (DOW) showed midday weakness after receiving a downgrade from Citi. The firm cut its rating on the chemical maker to Neutral from Buy, as aggressive interest rate increases raise the risk of a recession and put pressure on cyclical names.

DOW dropped 2% on the news. On Wednesday, Jefferies issued a similar call on the chemical sector. While maintaining a Buy rating for DOW, Jefferies downgraded firms like DuPont (DD) and Eastman Chemical (EMN).

