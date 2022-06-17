Grocery store stocks fell again on Friday after inflation concerns hit the sector after Kroger’s (NYSE:KR) earnings report on Thursday.

Shares of prominent sector constituents Albertsons Companies (ACI), Weis Markets (WMK), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), Ingles Markets (IMKTA), and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) among others all fell by more than 3%. Kroger (KR) itself led declines, dropping nearly 7% at intraday lows, adding to the prior day’s declines.

The impetus for the crash among the typically defensive names is, as it is in many industries, inflation. In short, analysts are uncertain about the prospects of consumers continuing to eat cost increases without significantly augmenting spending habits.

“Grocers have been operating in arguably the best environment in history, but these days seem numbered,” Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly told clients. “We fear that rising elasticity/channel shift as consumers become stretched starts to yield margin pressure just as inflation decelerates.”

Overall, this caused him to shift his rating on Kroger to a “Sell” equivalent. Kelly also advised that there are “better defensive ideas” than grocery stores in the present market.

His concerns on the sector were supplemented by Morgan Stanley’s Simeon Gutman, who separated the current slate of price increases from prior actions.

“[Kroger’s] gross margin weakness in Q1 illustrates how it may become more challenging for pricing to be passed through as commodities continue to inflate and as CPGs pass additional rounds of pricing to retailers,” he explained. “Unlike in '21, when the first rounds of pricing were passed through from a less inflationary starting point while consumer health was much stronger, pushback is likely to be higher over the next several months.”

Gutman suggested that consumer behavior is likely to change in the very near term, namely in terms of shifting to discounters and reining in food consumption, especially in higher-priced items. He likewise rated Kroger (KR) a “Sell” with a less-than-bullish perspective on grocers in general.

To be sure, the criticism was not universal.

Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes outlined his expectations for grocery stores, suggesting that Kroger (KR) should actually outperform its contemporaries moving forward. In contrast to his pessimistic peers, he rated Kroger (KR) a “Buy” while highlighting its industry-leading position and value proposition to price-conscious consumers.

“We think increased customer visits to KR as well as higher loyal & total KR households should help offset a decline in the number of items per basket seen at KR as customers react to high inflation,” he surmised.

Ohmes added that fuel rewards are likely to maintain strong loyalty to Kroger’s brand, separating it from industry peers that do not tout such programs.

