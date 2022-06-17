Google co-founder Brin files for divorce from second wife

Jun. 17, 2022

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) co-founder Sergey Brin filed this year for divorce from his second wife, Insider reports.
  • Brin issued a quiet divorce filing Jan. 4 from attorney/entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan, according to recent court filings.
  • The filing cites irreconcilable differences as grounds for the divorce. Brin, still among the world's richest men with a $93 billion net worth, had married Shanahan in a similarly quiet fashion Nov. 7, 2018, but the pair separated in December 2021, according to the filings.
  • And the couple has some amount of joint assets, though how they will be divided is yet to be determined. While Brin stepped back from day-to-day operations at Google in 2019, he retains a controlling stake in Alphabet - suggesting the potential for some stock impact similar to that in the high-profile divorce of then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos from wife MacKenzie (not to mention joining other high-profile billionaire divorces, including those of Elon Musk and Bill Gates).
  • News of asset divisions may be slow coming as well, since Brin and Shanahan have worked to seal heavy portions of the filings.
  • Brin had also divorced his first wife, 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki, in 2015, amid charges that Brin had an affair with a Google employee.
