Google co-founder Brin files for divorce from second wife
Jun. 17, 2022 1:34 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) co-founder Sergey Brin filed this year for divorce from his second wife, Insider reports.
- Brin issued a quiet divorce filing Jan. 4 from attorney/entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan, according to recent court filings.
- The filing cites irreconcilable differences as grounds for the divorce. Brin, still among the world's richest men with a $93 billion net worth, had married Shanahan in a similarly quiet fashion Nov. 7, 2018, but the pair separated in December 2021, according to the filings.
- And the couple has some amount of joint assets, though how they will be divided is yet to be determined. While Brin stepped back from day-to-day operations at Google in 2019, he retains a controlling stake in Alphabet - suggesting the potential for some stock impact similar to that in the high-profile divorce of then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos from wife MacKenzie (not to mention joining other high-profile billionaire divorces, including those of Elon Musk and Bill Gates).
- News of asset divisions may be slow coming as well, since Brin and Shanahan have worked to seal heavy portions of the filings.
- Brin had also divorced his first wife, 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki, in 2015, amid charges that Brin had an affair with a Google employee.