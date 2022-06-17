AmEx, Capital One, M&T Bank, Fifth Third upgraded at Baird after panic selloff
Jun. 17, 2022 1:49 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP), FITB, MTB, COFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Baird analyst David George upgraded the stocks of four U.S. banks, saying that "relentless panic selling" is "providing opportunity, risk/reward finally looking attractive for banks and card names.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), American Express (NYSE:AXP) were all raised to Outperform from Neutral. Capital One stock is rising 4.2% in Friday afternoon trading, MTB +1.7%, FITB +2.3%, and AXP +4.8%.
- George acknowledges that there's still a "great deal of uncertainty" over macroeconomic conditions, given the Fed's tightening cycle, higher inflation and elevated volatility.
- "Yes, credit quality will eventually normalize, and deposit betas will increase. In our view, however, these fears are more than priced into these stocks as they trade at 15%-20% discounts on preprovision net revenue, price/earnings, and cap/assets," he wrote in a note to clients.
- He also points out that there are no meaningful lending excesses, which is likely to mitigate significant bank credit losses.
