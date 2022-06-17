AmEx, Capital One, M&T Bank, Fifth Third upgraded at Baird after panic selloff

Jun. 17, 2022 1:49 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP), FITB, MTB, COFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

American express card extreme close up

adamdodd/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Baird analyst David George upgraded the stocks of four U.S. banks, saying that "relentless panic selling" is "providing opportunity, risk/reward finally looking attractive for banks and card names.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), American Express (NYSE:AXP) were all raised to Outperform from Neutral. Capital One stock is rising 4.2% in Friday afternoon trading, MTB +1.7%, FITB +2.3%, and AXP +4.8%.
  • George acknowledges that there's still a "great deal of uncertainty" over macroeconomic conditions, given the Fed's tightening cycle, higher inflation and elevated volatility.
  • "Yes, credit quality will eventually normalize, and deposit betas will increase. In our view, however, these fears are more than priced into these stocks as they trade at 15%-20% discounts on preprovision net revenue, price/earnings, and cap/assets," he wrote in a note to clients.
  • He also points out that there are no meaningful lending excesses, which is likely to mitigate significant bank credit losses.
  • See which consumer finance names rise to the top in SA's stock screener.
  • Also see: Credit card metrics still healthy in May as loan growth picks up
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.