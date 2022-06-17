General Motors (NYSE:GM) is the latest automaker to increase prices as inflation continues to run hot.

The Detroit-based car manufacturer is set to raise the price of its highly anticipated Hummer EV pickup truck by $6,250 on Saturday. The company cited key inflationary impacts, including higher freight costs as well as elevated prices and supply chain challenges for parts and technology for the surging sticker price.

The popular and well-reviewed EV release that is currently the target of production ramps currently retails for between $80K and $100K. The price increase will not impact those currently holding reservations.

According to CNBC, deliveries for the new EV are set to begin in 2024.

Considering auctions for the company’s Hummer EV Edition 1 have fetched far higher figures, there is precedent for resilient demand for the automaker’s electric trucks and SUVs despite elevated prices. General Motors (GM) shares continued to carry higher after the announcement, rising nearly 2% only two hours prior to Friday’s close.

The price hike for the pickup contrasts sharply with the recent decision by management to slash prices on the Chevy Bolt EV model, which is now the cheapest EV model available in the US.