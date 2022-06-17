Biotech outperforms as deal making heats up

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biotech stocks have made record gains on Friday amid signs of heightened deal making activity in the beaten down industry.
  • SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) have recorded their biggest intraday gains since late 2020 as the subsector outperformed the broader market.
  • Earlier in the day, the ADRs of Mereo BioPharma (MREO) surged amid reports that Anglo-Dutch pharma giant AstraZeneca (AZN) was eyeing a bid for the U.K. biotech with rivals such as Novartis (NVS) in the fray.
  • A little later, The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. drugmaker Merck (MRK) was trying to acquire the cancer-focused biotech Seagen (SGEN).
  • The hunt for biotech deals comes amid an industry-wide selloff in biotech, while beneficiaries of the pandemic, such as Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), and Regeneron (REGN), have loaded up record levels of cash.
  • VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH), representing 25 of the largest global pharma stocks, has shed only ~5% in the year so far, while SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) has lost ~41%, as shown in this graph.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.