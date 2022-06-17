Biotech outperforms as deal making heats up
- Biotech stocks have made record gains on Friday amid signs of heightened deal making activity in the beaten down industry.
- SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) have recorded their biggest intraday gains since late 2020 as the subsector outperformed the broader market.
- Earlier in the day, the ADRs of Mereo BioPharma (MREO) surged amid reports that Anglo-Dutch pharma giant AstraZeneca (AZN) was eyeing a bid for the U.K. biotech with rivals such as Novartis (NVS) in the fray.
- A little later, The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. drugmaker Merck (MRK) was trying to acquire the cancer-focused biotech Seagen (SGEN).
- The hunt for biotech deals comes amid an industry-wide selloff in biotech, while beneficiaries of the pandemic, such as Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), and Regeneron (REGN), have loaded up record levels of cash.
- VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH), representing 25 of the largest global pharma stocks, has shed only ~5% in the year so far, while SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) has lost ~41%, as shown in this graph.