Nobility Homes GAAP EPS of $0.42, revenue of $10.6M
Jun. 17, 2022 2:13 PM ETNobility Homes, Inc. (NOBH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nobility Homes press release (OTC:NOBH): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.42.
- Revenue of $10.6M (-28.1% Y/Y).
- Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.6 million versus $2.1 million in the same period a year ago.
- cash and cash equivalents and short term investments of $27.1 million and no outstanding debt.
- For the first six months of fiscal 2022 sales were $21.5 million as compared to $23.8 million for the first six months of 2021.
- For the first six months Diluted earnings per share were $0.74 per share compared to $0.77 per share last year.
- Net income after taxes was $2.6 million compared to $2.8 million last year.