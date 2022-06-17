Permian Basin Royalty Trust raises dividend by 167% to $0.0917
Jun. 17, 2022 2:17 PM ETPermian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declares $0.0917/share monthly dividend, 166.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.0344.
- Forward yield 6.17%
- Payable July 15; for shareholders of record June 30; ex-div June 29.
- This month's distribution increased from the previous month as the result of primarily an increase in the pricing received for the current month from both the Texas Royalty Properties and now the Waddell Ranch properties during the month of April.
- This month marks the second contribution from Blackbeard relating to the Waddell Ranch properties. Previously, only the Texas Royalty Properties were contributing to the monthly distribution.