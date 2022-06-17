New Jersey casino and gambling industry revenue grows ~15% in May, data shows

Revenue for the New Jersey casino and gambling industry rose about 15% Y/Y in May, according to data from the state's casino regulator, with revenue rising across the board for casinos, racetracks, and their partners.

Total gaming revenue for May reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $430.6M vs. $374.2M reported in May last year, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement said in a statement on Thursday.

Total casino win for the nine casino hotel properties counted by the New Jersey regulator was $233M for May, up 9.3% Y/Y from $213.1M in May last year.

Of the properties, Borgata saw the biggest Y/Y jump in total casino win with a rise of 30.2%, earning $63.4M for May vs. $48.7M in May last year.

Revenue for Caesars fell 9.5% Y/Y to $20.3M for May, while revenue for Hard Rock gained 18.7% Y/Y to $41.5M for May.

YTD total casino win for the nine casino hotel properties counted by the New Jersey regulator was $1.08B, 20.7% greater than the $895.9M reported for the prior period.

Internet gaming win for May reported by casinos and their partners was $136M, up 25.7% from $108.2M for May last year.

Sports wagering gross revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $61.6M for May, up 16.4% Y/Y from $52.9M in May last year.

Publicly listed casino and gambling companies include Boyd Gaming (BYD), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Churchill Downs (CHDN), DraftKings (DKNG), Last Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM), and Penn National (PENN), among others.