Jun. 17, 2022 2:20 PM ETTel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (TIKK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Tel-Instrument Electronics press release (OTCQB:TIKK): FY GAAP EPS of $0.26.
- Revenue of $12.94M (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Gross margins for the 2022 fiscal year were 44.6%, or a 3.3 percentage point improvement over the prior fiscal year.
- Cash balances improved to $7 million, compared to $5.5 million at the start of the fiscal year.
- Net worth improved to $6.2 million compared to $5.2 million at the start of the fiscal year.
- Working capital at fiscal year-end improved to $3.7 million versus $3.2 million in the prior fiscal year.