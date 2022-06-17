NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) +3.6% in Friday's trading after RBC upgraded units to Outperform from Sector Perform with an $89 price target, raised from $86, citing the company's announcement to cap incentive distribution rights fees at $157M.

The IDR announcement will help NextEra Partners (NEP) "gain financial flexibility through lower equity needs and give the company more ammunition to execute on dropdowns or acquisitions," RBC's Shelby Tucker said.

In the recently announced fee structure modification, NextEra Energy (NEE) will receive IDR fees only for assets currently in the portfolio; with the fee flattened, Tucker sees potential for reduced equity needs and more capital available to return to unitholders.

"We believe the vast array of growth avenues, coupled with the operation advantages of a sponsor like [NextEra Energy], gives NEP the ability to execute on its financial targets," Tucker wrote.

NextEra's (NEE) stock valuation premium relative to the utility sector is "near a peak value in a decade," Envision Research writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.