Tech Roundup: Elon speaks to Twitter; Apple's $1T brand

Tech investors on the whole didn't find too much to get excited about over the past week as much of the sector performed dismally on Wall Street due largely to ongoing fears about inflation and the possibility that the U.S. economy is headed toward a recession.

But, there was still plenty going on besides a broad selloff to garner attention across the tech universe.

Probably nothing was more closely anticipated as Elon Musk's appearance at a so-called "Town Hall" of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) employees on Thursday.

After more than a week of relative quiet on the Musk-Twitter front, the Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive said his proposed $44B Twitter (TWTR) acquisition hasn't been properly represented by the media, and that he thinks Twitter (TWTR) users should be able to use the platform to say some "pretty outrageous things." Musk also said that Twitter (TWTR) needs to do a better job of not showing "boring" content to its users.

The vast majority of tech earnings results have been in the rearview mirror for some time, but that didn't keep a few notable sector leaders from delivering their latest quarterly reports.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported what many analysts said were "solid" quarterly results, and gave a forecast that made investors happy. So much so that on Tuesday, Oracle (ORCL) shares closed with a gain of 8% on the day. However, Oracle's (ORCL) coattails weren't long enough to pull much of the rest of the software sector along with it.

DocuSign (DOCU) was among the notable software decliners, as Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin cut his rating on the electronic-signature company's stock in wake of its own disappointing quarterly report and forecast. Other cloud-software stocks also found the going rough during the week.

Adobe (ADBE) managed to eke out a mild gain on Friday, one day after it reported strong quarterly results, but gave an outlook that initially disappointed investors.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a mixed week, as it fell to a 52-week-low of $129.04 on Thursday, and came within $200B of slipping below the $2T market cap mark just a few months after becoming the first company in history to hit $3T in market valuation.

Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) could still count on its name and reputation as a source of value, as recent industry assessments said the Apple (AAPL) brand alone is worth nearly $1T.

Apple (AAPL) also gave an idea of where it sees its future headed as its announced a 10-year-deal to be the exclusive streaming home for all Major League Soccer games starting in 2023.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw a lot going on this week, as Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan cut his rating on the the TV streamer due to concerns about subscriber growth. However, the next day, Netflix (NFLX) shares climbed 7% as Cowen analyst John Blackledge said the company stands to seen strong gains from future advertising subscription options.

Netflix (NFLX) was also reportedly looking for help from the likes of Comcast (CMCSA) and Roku (ROKU) in establishing ad-supported subscriptions.

And, Netflix (NFLX) also showed it was doubling down on one of its most-recent successes as it announced it has ordered a second season of its hit show "Squid Game", and also a new reality series based on the Korean dystopian thriller.